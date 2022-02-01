OSSC Electrician DV Admit Card 2022 To Release on Feb 02 @ossc.gov.in, Check DV Schedule Here

Odisha Staff Selection Commission will release the Document Verification Admit Card for Electrician post on 02 February on its official website @ossc.gov.in. Check how to download OSSC Electrician DV Admit Card 2022 steps below here.

OSSC Electrician DV Admit Card 2022 Update: Odisha Staff Selection Commission has released the short notice regarding the releasing of Document Verification Admit Card/Schedule for Electrician Grade II post against Advt No.4224/OSSC.

All such candidates who have qualified successfully on their performance in the written examination for the Electrician Grade II post can download the OSSC Electrician DV Admit Card/DV Schedule 2022 Update available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission-ossc.gov.in.

It is noted that OSSC is set to conduct the document verification for the Electrician Grade II post against Advt No.4224/OSSC on 07/08 February 2022. Candidates qualified for the DV round for the Electrician Grade II post can download the OSSC Electrician DV Admit Card/DV Schedule 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download OSSC Electrician DV Admit Card 2022 Update Check Steps

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission i.e -ossc.gov.in. Go to the What's New Section available on the home page. Click on link- Notice Regarding certificate verification for the post of ELECTRICIAN GRADE-II [Advt No.4224/OSSC dtd.26.12.2016] available on the homepage. Click on the Link and you will get the PDF of the OSSC Electrician DV Admit Card/DV Schedule 2022 Update in a new window. Candidates are required to download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Candidates should note that OSSC will upload the document verification Admit Card for Electrician Post on 02 February 2022. Candidates can download their Admit Card from the link available under the What's New section under Home page on the official website.

In a bid to download the OSSC Electrician DV Admit Card 2022 candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Application Number and Date of Birth on the link on the official website.

Candidates will have to appear with the essentials documents for the certificate verification round as mentioned in the notification available on the official website. You can download the OSSC Electrician DV Admit Card 2022 Update directly with the link given below.