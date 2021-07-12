OSSC Skill Test Schedule 2021 Released for Combined Auditor Post @ossc.gov.in, Download Admit Card

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the details Computer Skill Test schedule for Combined Auditor 2016 on its official website-ossc.gov.in/. Download Admit Card from 12 July 2021.

OSSC Skill Test Schedule 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the details Computer Skill Test schedule for the post of Combined Auditor 2016. Commission will conduct the computer skill test for Combined Auditor on 18 July 2021 as per the schedule available on the official website. All those candidates who have qualified for the Computer Skill for OSSC Auditor Exam-2016 can check the OSSC Skill Test Schedule 2021 available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)-ossc.gov.in/.

As per the short notification released, Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has decided to conduct the computer skill test for Combined Auditor on 18 July 2021. Commission will conduct the Computer Skill Test from 2.30 P.M. to 3.30 P.M. Candidates who have qualified for Computer Skill Test round should note that they will have to report 1.30 P.M.

Candidates should note that they can download their Admission Letter from 12 July 2021 onwards from the official website of OSSC. In a bid to download the Admission Letter, candidates will have to login on the official website and will have to click on the Tab " Download Admission Letter" blinking in the Home page of the website What's New Section.

In a bid to download Admission Letter, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Application Registration Number as user ID and Date of Birth as password. You can download the OSSC Skill Test Schedule 2021 for Combined Auditor Post from the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OSSC Skill Test Schedule 2021 for Combined Auditor Post



How to Download: OSSC Skill Test Schedule 2021 for Combined Auditor Post