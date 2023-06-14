OSSC CHSL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online at ossc.gov.in

OSSC CHSL Recruitment 2023: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has published the notice for Combined Higher Secondary Exam (Group B & Group C) on its official website. According to the notification, the online registration will start on June 26, 2023 and the last date of the application is July 24, 2023.

Important Dates

Starting Date For Apply Online & Payment Fee - June 26, 2023

Last Date For Apply Online & Payment Fee: July 24, 2023

Last Date for Submission of Online Apply Form: July 26, 2023

Eligibility Criteria OSSC CHSL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Weaving Supervisor - Diploma in Handloom Technology / Textiles technology from IIHT

Soil Conservation Extension Worker - +2 Science or +2 Vocational course in Agriculture related subject.

Technical Assistant - HSC or Matriculation with PMF / Handloom Weaving and Design Training in Govt Organization

Amin Under Water Resource Department - Must have passed 10+2 examination with Computer Knowledge.

Amin Directorate of town Planning - HSC and National Trade Certificate in Draughtsman Civil.Age Limit:

How To Apply OSSC CHSL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website from June 26 to July 24, 2023. Candidates should take a printout of the application form for future reference after successfully submission of application.