OSSC CTS Admit Card 2023 Out @ossc.gov.in: Check Combined Technical Services Exam Pattern Here

Odisha SSC has released the prelims admit card download link for the Combined Technical Services on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Check download link.

OSSC CTS Admit Card 2023 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the prelims admit card download link for the Combined Technical Services on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the Combined Technical Services Recruitment Prelims Examination on June 04, 2023 across the state. Candidates applied successfully for the Combined Technical Services Recruitment against Advertisement No.6506/OSSC can download their admit card from the official website of OSSC-ossc.gov.in.

The call letter for the prelims exam for the Combined Technical Services Recruitment can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.'

According to the short notice released, OSSC will conduct the prelims exam for the post of Combined Technical Services on June 04, 2023 through OMR mode across the state.

There will be a total 150 marks total for the exam for which a total of 02 hours 30 minutes(i.e. 150 minutes) will be provided. There will be 150 questions in the exam,

There will be negative marking and 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in the exam.



Download Admit Card After Providing Login Credentials

Commission has uploaded the admit card download link on the official website and you can download the same after providing the login credentials including registered user id/mobile number/email and password to the link. You can access these login credentials from the information provided by you during the submission of application.



How To Download: OSSC CTS Admit Card 2023