OSSC Certificate Verification Schedule 2020 for Vital Statistics Clerk Posts Postponed due to COVID-19 @ossc.gov.in, Check Details Here

OSSC Certificate Verification Schedule 2020 for Vital Statistics Clerk Posts Postponed: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has postponed the Certificate Verification Schedule for the Vital Statistics Clerk Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the Vital Statistics Clerk Interview can check the short notification on the official website of OSSC.i.e.ossc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the OSSC, the Certificate Verification for the Vital Statistics Clerk Posts has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Interview was scheduled on 08/09 September 2020.

Notification further says," In view of the prevailing situation arising out of COVID-19 Pandemic and Government Guidelines issued on the same from time to time, it is herby informed to all concerned that the Certificate Verification for the Post of Vital Statistics Clerk 2016(pursuant to Advertisement No. 628/OSSC dated 20.02.2016 and Addendum Notice No. 268/OSSC dated 18.01.2020 and in continuation to Notice No.2873/OSSC dated 20.08.2020) scheduled on 08/09 September 2020 is hereby postponed."

All such candidates who have to appear for the Certificate Verification for the Post of Vital Statistics Clerk 2016 posts are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular interval for further updates in this regard.

Needless to say, Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) had invited applications for various Vital Statistics Clerk 2016 Posts against Notification No- IIE-9/2016/628/OSSC. Candidates who fulfilled the educational qualification as 10+2 pass with knowledge in Basic Computer Skill. Passed Odia equivalent to ME standard were applied for these posts.

Candidates can check the Certificate Verification Postponed Notice for Vital Statistics Clerk on the official website of OSSC. You can check the Result also with the link given below.

