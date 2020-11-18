OSSC 3rd Phase DV Schedule 2020 Released for Ayush Assistant Posts @ossc.gov.in, Check Details

OSSC Document Verification 2020: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the 3rd Phase of Document Verification Schedule for Ayush Assistant Posts on its official website. All such candidates who remained absent in the First and Second phases of Document Verification for Ayush Assistant posts can check the details of the schedule on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission -ossc.gov.in/.

As per the short notification released by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), the 3rd Phase of Document Verification for the Ayush Assistant Posts will be conducted on 24 November 2020. This is the final phase of Document Verification for the Ayush Assistant Posts who remained to fail to attend the DV round for the earlier two phases.

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) had conducted the Certificate Verification for the Ayush Assistant Posts First Phase from 25 to 26 June 2020 and Second Phase from 04 to 23 November 2020.

Commission has provided the last opportunity for the candidates to appear for the DV round on 24 November 2020 from 09.30 A.M to 2 P.M at the venue mentioned in the notification. Candidates can check the short notification regarding the DV details available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OSSC 3rd Phase DV Schedule 2020 for Ayush Assistant Posts



How to Download: OSSC 3rd Phase DV Schedule 2020 for Ayush Assistant Posts