OSSC DV Schedule 2020 for Ayush Assistant Posts Released @ossc.gov.in, Download Admit Card from this Date 

OSSC Document Verification 2020 for Ayush Assistant Posts: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Document Verification Schedule for Ayush Assistant Posts on its official website. All such candidates shortlisted for the Document Verification round for the Ayush Assistant Posts can check the details of the schedule on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission -ossc.gov.in/.

As per the short notification released by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission, the Document Verification for the remaining candidate’s shortlisted candidates will commence from 04 November 2020 onwards. Candidates can download their Admission Letter from 29 October 2020 from the official website. Candidates can check the short notification available on the official website.

OSSC Document Verification 2020 for Ayush Assistant Posts:





How to Download: OSSC Document Verification 2020 for Ayush Assistant Posts

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission. i.e-http://www.ossc.gov.in.

Go to the is Archive Section available on the home page.

Click on link-AYUSH ASSISTANTS-2017: NOTICE WITH SCHEDULE OF CERTIFICATE VERIFICATION (2ND PHASE)

available on the homepage. You will get the PDF of short notification regarding the Document Vefrification Schedule.

Candidates are required to download and save the notice for future reference.

