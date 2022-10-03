OSSC PET Schedule 2022 (Postponed) at ossc.gov.in, Download SI Traffic/WEO Exam Postponement Notice

Odisha SSC has released short notice regarding the postponement of PET of SI and WEO on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Download postponement notice here.

OSSC Excise Sub Inspector PET Postponement Notice 2022 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released short notice regarding the postponement of Physical Measurement & Physical Efficiency test of SI of Traffic-2021 and preliminary of WEO-2021.Commission was to conduct the prelims exam for the Welfare Extension Officer and PET for SI of Traffic-2021 in the month October/November 2022.

Candidates qualified for the Physical Measurement & Physical Efficiency Test round for the Sub-Inspector of Excise and Prelims for post of WEO-2021 can download the postponement notice available on the official website-ossc.gov.in.

Although you can download the OSSC Excise Sub Inspector PET Postponement Notice 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: OSSC Excise Sub Inspector PET Postponement Notice 2022

It is noted that OSSC was to conduct the Physical Measurement & Physical Efficiency test of SI of Traffic-2021 on 29 October 2022. The prelims exam for the Welfare Extension Officer-2021 was scheduled in 2nd week of November 2022.

As per the short notice released, now OSSC has postponed the Physical Measurement & Physical Efficiency test of SI of Traffic-2021 and preliminary of WEO-2021. Commission has postponed the exams due to unavoidable circumstances. Commission will released the revised dates for PET and Prelims for WEO post in due course of time on its official website.

Candidates who have qualified for the PET and Prelims for both the post are advised to check the official website for further updates for the same.

You can download the OSSC Excise Sub Inspector PET Postponement Notice 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

