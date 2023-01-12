OSSC Exam Calendar 2023 Released For February -23 @ossc.gov.in: Download Major Exam Schedule Here

Odisha SSC has released the tentative exam dates scheduled in the the month of February 2023 on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OSSC February Exam Calendar 2023 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the tentative exam dates for all the major exams scheduled in the the month of February 2023 on its official website. Commission has uploaded the details exam schedule for exams including Block Social Security Officer-2022, Combined Technical Service Recruitment Examination-2022, Planning Assistant-2022, Investigator -2022 and others on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)-ossc.gov.in.

However, you can download the OSSC February Exam Calendar 2023 directly through the link given below.

According to the short notice released, OSSC will conduct the Certificate Verification for the Block Social Security Officer-2022 on 03/04 February 2023.

The preliminary examination for the Combined Technical Service Recruitment Examination-2022 is scheduled form 12 to 17 February 2023.

Again the Certificate Verification round for the Planning Assistant-2022 will be held on 20 February 2023 whereas the Certficiate Verification for Investigator will be held on 21 February 2023.

The Certificate Verification for the Junior Executive Assistant-2022 is scheduled from 27 to 28 February 2023.

If you are part of selection round for various round for these posts including Block Social Security Officer-2022, Combined Technical Service Recruitment Examination-2022, Planning Assistant-2022, Investigator -2022 and others under OSSC recruitment then you can download the OSSC February Exam Calendar 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

