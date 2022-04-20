OSSC FSO DV Schedule 2020 (Out) for Food Safety Officer Post @ossc.gov.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

OSSC has released the document verification schedule for the post of Food Safety Officer-2020on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Check PDF here.

OSSC FSO DV Schedule 2020 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the document verification schedule for the post of Food Safety Officer-2020. Commission has also declared the list of qualified candidates for the document verification round.

All such candidates who have qualified for the document verification round for the Food safety officer post can download OSSC FSO DV Schedule 2020 through the official website-ossc.gov.in.

OSSC will conduct the document verification for the shortlisted candidates for the Food Safety Officer-2020 on 26 April 2022. All those candidates who have qualified in the Computer Skill Test for the Food Safety Officer post are able to appear in the document verification round for the same. It is noted that OSSC had conducted the Computer Skill Test on 29 March 2022.

Commission has uploaded the list of qualified candidates in the Computer Skill Test for the Food Safety Officer-2020 post. Now all the shortlisted candidates will have to appear in the Document Verification round scheduled on 26 April 2022.

Candidates can check the OSSC FSO DV Schedule 2020 and list of qualified candidates on the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OSSC FSO DV Schedule 2020 check Steps