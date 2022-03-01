OSSC FSO Mains Answer Key 2022 Released for Food Safety Officer Post @ossc.gov.in, Raise Objections Till March 04

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Model Answer Key for Food Safety Officer post on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Check process to raise objection.

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission-www.ossc.gov.in. Go to the What's New Section available on the home page. Click on link-Link for Inviting Objection on Model Answer Key for Main written examination for the Post of Food safety officer-2020 Advt No-4515/OSSC dated 30.12.2020 available on the homepage. Provide your login credentials on the link given in a new window and get the OSSC FSO Mains Answer Key 2022 link. Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.



According to the short notice released, Commission has uploaded the PDF of the model answer key for Food Safety Officer-2020 post for which main written examination was held through Computer Based Recruitment Examination on 25.02.2022.

Candidates who have appeared in the Main Written Examination of Food Safety Officer-2020 held through Computer Based Recruitment Examination on 25.02.2022 (Advertisement No.4515/OSSC dated 30.12.2020) in are hereby informed that the link for Model Answer Keys are available on the official website under What's New" section. Last date for raising objections in online mode is 04 March 2022.

