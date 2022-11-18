OSSC Group C Skill Test Result 2022 (Declared) at ossc.gov.in: Download DV Schedule Here

Odisha SSC has declared the skill test result for the Group C post on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OSSC Group C Skill Test Result/DV Schedule 2022 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has declared the skill test result for the post Group C Technical Under Directorate of Printing, Stationery and Publication on its official website. Candidates appeared in the skill test round for the different Group-C Technical post under the Directorate of Printing Stationary & Publication can check the provisional result available on the official website-ossc.gov.in.

Candidates qualified in the skill test round are able to appear in the next document verification round as per the selection process for the Group C Technical post.

As per the short notice released, Commission will conduct the certificate verification or the qualified candidates on 23 November 2022. Commission will release the Admit Card for the document verification round for the qualified candidates on 19 November 2022 on its official website.

Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials to the link available on the official website.

Candidates are advised to download the Bio-data-cum-attestation Form uploaded on the official website and report to the document verification board with a filled in Bio data cum Attestation form with proper signature along with the essential documents as mentioned in the notification.

You can download the OSSC Group C Skill Test Result/DV Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Process to Download: OSSC Group C Skill Test Result/DV Schedule 2022