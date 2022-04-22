OSSC Interview Admit Card 2022 (Out) for Combined Auditor Post @ossc.gov.in, Check Downloading Link

Odisha SSC has released the Interview Admit Card for the post of Combined Auditor-2017on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Check download link here.

OSSC Auditor Interview Admit Card 2022 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Interview Admit Card for the post of Combined Auditor-2017. Commission is set to conduct the Viva Voce Test for the Combined Auditor-2017 post from 27.04.2022 onwards.

All such candidates who have to appear in the interview round for Combined Auditor Post can download the OSSC Auditor Interview Admit Card 2022 from the official website-ossc.gov.in.



Candidates who have qualified in the computer skill test for the Combined Auditor-2017 can download their Admit Card from the link available on the official website.

In a bid to download the OSSC Auditor Interview Admit Card 2022, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including User Id and Password (Application No. is the User Id and Date of Birth is the password) to the link available on the home page of the official website.

Candidates should note that the bio-data-cum-attestation form has been uploaded for the interview round has been uploaded by OSSC on its official website. The candidates are required to download & submit the same duly filled in with full signature at the designated space before the Verification Board.

You will have to submit the same on the date of Viva Voce Test with all other requisite

certificates/documents in original as indicated in the admission letter along with a set of Xerox copy of the same for verification.

You can download the OSSC Auditor Interview Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OSSC Auditor Interview Admit Card 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission - www.ossc.gov.in Go to the What's New section available on the home page. Click on link-’ Download the Admission Letter of Viva voce test for the post of Combined Auditor-2017Advertisement No.4372/0SSC dated 27.12.2017’on the home page. You will have to provide your login credentials on the link on the official website. Download and save the OSSC Auditor Interview Admit Card 2022 for future reference

You can download directly the OSSC Auditor Interview Admit Card 2022 from the link given below.