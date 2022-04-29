OSSC Model Answer Key 2021 for Junior Assistant Posts Released @ossc.gov.in, Raise Objection Till May 03

Odisha SSC has released the Answer Key for Junior Assistant post on its official website- ossc.gov.in. Know process to raise objections

OSSC Junior Assistants Prelims Answer Key 2021 Update: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Model Answer Key Preliminary examination for the post of Junior Assistants(HOD) on its official website. Commission had conducted the preliminary examination for the post of Junior Assistants (HOD)-2021 from 20-24 April 2022.

All those candidates appeared in the prelims exam for the post of Junior Assistants(HOD)--2021 Advertisement No.4106/OSSC dated 17.12.2021 can download the OSSC Junior Assistants Prelims Answer Key 2021 from the official website of OSSC-ossc.gov.in.

Candidates can download the OSSC Junior Assistants Prelims Answer Key 2021 from the link available under the What's News section of the home page.

Candidates appeared in the prelims exam for Junior Assistants posts can raise their objections, is any in online mode with following the guidelines given on the home page. In a bid to raise objections, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll Number and Date of Birth with the link available on the home page. Last date to raise objections in online mode against the answer key is 03 May 2022.

You can download the process to raise objections/model answer key for the Junior Assistants Prelims exam from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OSSC Junior Assistants Prelims Answer Key/Raise to Objection 2021

Visit to official website of OSSC - ossc.gov.in/

Go to the what’s new section on home page.

Click on the link for Inviting Objection on Model Answer Key of Preliminary examination for the post of Junior Assistants(HOD)--2021 Advertisement No.4106/OSSC dated 17.12.2021 on the home page.

Provide your login credentials to the link available on the official website.

Download OSSC Junior Assistants Prelims Answer Key/Raise to Objection 2021 and save the same.

Direct Link to Raise Objection

https://osscaso.azurewebsites.net/JUNIOR_ASSISTANT/