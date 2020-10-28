OSSC JE DV Schedule 2020 for Junior Engineer Civil Exam Released@ossc.gov.in, Download PDF

OSSC Document Verification Schedule 2020: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Document Verification Schedule for the Junior Engineer Civil Posts Exam-2015 on its official website. All those candidates who did not attend the DV round held earlier for the Junior Engineer Civil posts can check the details DV Schedule on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) -ossc.gov.in/.

According to the short notification released by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), the Document Verification for the Junior Engineer Civil Posts for remained candidates will be conducted on 02 November 2020. All such candidates who did not appear in the DV round held on 22 October 2020 are can attend the DV scheduled on 02 November 2020.

Candidates should note that Commission will not issue any fresh Admission letter to attend the Certificate Verification and they will have to bring the same Admission Letter issued earlier or uploaded on the official website.

Commission has uploaded the details programme of the Certificate Verification on it official website. Candidates can check the details of the Document Verification Schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

