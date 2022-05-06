OSSC Junior Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 To Release on May 11 @ossc.gov.in, Check Exam Schedule

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will release the admit card for the post of Junior Clerk on 11 May 2022. Check details here.

OSSC Jr Clerk Admit Card 2022: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will release the admit card of the Mains Examination for the post of Junior Clerk on 11 May 2022. Commission will conduct mains exam for the the post of Junior Clerk on 22 May 2022, Those who have qualified for OSSC Jr Clerk Recruitment 2022 main exam round can download OSSC Junior Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 at ossc.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, OSSC will conduct the mains exam for Junior Clerk in CBRE Mode. The mode of examination will be based on question-cum-answer

Commission will upload the OSSC Jr Clerk Admit Card 2022 on 11 May 2022 on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials on the official website.

Candidates appearing in the mains exam can get their time and venue with other details of the exam in the Admission Letter. Candidates concerned are advised to visit the website of the Commission regularly to know updates in this regard.



How to Download OSSC Jr Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 ?