Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

OSSC Junior Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 To Release on May 11 @ossc.gov.in, Check Exam Schedule

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will release the admit card  for the post of Junior Clerk on 11 May 2022. Check details here.

Created On: May 6, 2022 08:23 IST
Modified On: May 6, 2022 08:25 IST
OSSC Junior Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 To Release on May 11 @ossc.gov.in, Check Exam Schedule
OSSC Junior Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 To Release on May 11 @ossc.gov.in, Check Exam Schedule

OSSC Jr Clerk Admit Card 2022: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will release the admit card of the Mains Examination for the post of Junior Clerk on 11 May 2022. Commission will conduct mains exam for the  the post of Junior Clerk on  22 May 2022, Those who have qualified for OSSC Jr Clerk Recruitment 2022 main exam round can download OSSC Junior Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 at ossc.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, OSSC will conduct the mains exam for Junior Clerk in CBRE  Mode. The mode of examination will be based on question-cum-answer 

Commission will upload the OSSC Jr Clerk Admit Card 2022 on 11 May 2022 on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials on the official website. 

Candidates appearing in the mains exam can get their time and venue with other details of the exam  in the Admission Letter. Candidates concerned are  advised to visit the website of the Commission regularly to know updates in this regard.

 


How to Download OSSC Jr Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 ?

  1. Go to the official website of OSSC -  ossc.gov.in
  2. Click on the link ‘Notice regarding Main Written Examination for the post of Junior Clerks under Directorate of Fisheries to be held on Dt.22.05.2022 [Advt.No.4697/OSSC  t.30.12.2019] on the home page.
  3. Provide your login credentials on the link on the home page.
  4. Download OSSC Jr Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 and save the same for future reference.

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash

Related Categories

Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

8 + 6 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.