OSSC MVI Viva Voce Date 2020 for Motor Vehicle Inspector Posts Released @ossc.gov.in, Check Hall Ticket Downloading Date

OSSC MVI Viva Voce Date 2020:Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Viva Voce Date for the Junior Motor Vehicle Inspector (Special Drive)-2016 on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Viva Voce round for Motor Vehicle Inspector (Special Drive)-2016 can check the details available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) -ossc.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), the Viva Voce for the Posts of Junior Motor Vehicle Inspector (Special Drive)-2016 will be conducted on 23 November 2020 from 10.30 A.M. in the office of the Commission at Barrack No.-1, Unit-V, Bhubaneswar.

All the candidates who have been shortlisted for the Viva Voce for the Posts of Junior Motor Vehicle Inspector Posts will have to report at the schedule and date at the venue mentioned in the notification. Candidates should note that they will have to appear also for the Document Verification with the Viva Voce test as per schedule.

Candidates can download their Admission Letter/Hall Ticket from the official website of OSSC from the 19 November 2020 onwards. In a bid to download the Admission Letter/Hall Ticket, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including login Id and Password on the official website. Candidates who have qualified for the Viva Voce round for the Motor Vehicle Inspector posts can check the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OSSC MVI Viva Voce Date 2020 for Motor Vehicle Inspector Posts Notice





How to Download: OSSC MVI Viva Voce Date 2020 for Motor Vehicle Inspector Posts Notice