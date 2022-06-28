OSSC Receptionist Mains Exam Schedule 2019 (Out)@ossc.gov.in, Check Admit Card Download Date

Odisha SSC has released a short notice regarding the Receptionist Mains Exam Admit Card/Schedule on its official website- ossc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OSSC Receptionist Mains Exam Admit Card/Schedule 2019 Update: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released a short notice regarding the Receptionist Mains Exam Admit Card/Schedule 2019 on its official website. Commission is to conduct the mains written exam for the post of Receptionist against Advt. No-4595/OSSC on 13 July 2022.

All such candidates who have qualified for mains exam round for Receptionist post should note that mains written exam for Receptionist post will be conducted in CBRE mode and it will consist of two papers i.e. Paper I and II. Paper I which will be conducted in first sitting on 13 July 2022 is for Composite Paper in which there will be total 100 questions for total 100 marks.

Paper II which will be based on Technical Paper will be conducted in second sitting on the same day. Paper Ii will be held for 100 questions for 100 marks.



Candidates who have to appear in the mains exam round for the Receptionist post should note that commission will upload the Admit Card on 02 July 2022 on its official website. Candidates’ will get the details including Time/Venue and other update regarding the mains exam on the Admit Card. You can download the same after providing their login credentials with the link available on the official website from 02 July 2022.



You can download the OSSC Receptionist Mains Exam Admit Card/Schedule 2019 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download: OSSC Receptionist Mains Exam Admit Card/Schedule 2019 Update