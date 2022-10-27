OSSC Revised Exam Schedule 2022 (Out) For Executive Assistant, WEO and Others at ossc.gov.in, Download PDF Here

Odisha SSC has released the revised exam schedule for the various posts on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OSSC Revised Exam Schedule 2022 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the revised exam schedule for the various posts including Junior Executive Assistants, Indexer and Welfare Extension Officer. Commission has released the revised and updated schedule written/prelims and language test for the above posts.

Candidates who are part of various round of selection process for the above posts can download the OSSC Revised Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website of OSSC-ossc.gov.in.

The OSSC Revised Exam Schedule 2022 is available here and you can download the same directly from the link given below.

As per the short notice released, the written exam for the post of Indexer, Senior Cameraman, Photographer, Assistant Operator under I and PR Department will be conducted on 16 November 2022. Earlier it exam was scheduled on 12 November 2022. The Language Test for the post of Junior Executive Assistants under Home Department which was earlier scheduled on 15 to 19 November 2022, will now be held from 29 November to 02 December 2022.

The preliminary exam for the post of Welfare Extension Officer 2021 will now be conducted on 17to 23 December 2022. Earlier the exam was to be conducted in 2nd week of November 2022.

