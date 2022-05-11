OSSC SCEW Provisional Result 2019 (Out) @ossc.gov.in, Check DV Schedule/Cut off Marks

Odisha SSC has declared the mains exam result for Soil Conservation Extension Officer post on its website- ossc.gov.in. Check DV Schedule and Cut off marks.

OSSC SCEW Provisional Result 2019: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has declared the mains exam result for the post of Soil Conservation Extension Officer. Candidates qualified in the mains exam are able to appear for the certificate verification as per the selection process for the Soil Conservation Extension Officer post.

All those candidates who have appeared in the mains exam for the Soil Conservation Extension Officer post against Advertisement No.4568/OSSC can download the OSSC SCEW Provisional Result 2019 from the official website-ossc.gov.in.

It is noted that OSSC had conducted the mains written exam for Soil Conservation Extension Officer Post from 08 to 11 February 2022. Based on the performance of the candidates in the mains written exam, Commission has uploaded the list of provisionally selected candidates for the document verification round.

Commission will conduct the certificate verification for the qualified candidates from 23-25 May 2022. Commission will released the details schedule of the document verification for the qualified candidates on its official website.

A total of 402 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for the document verification round for the Soil Conservation Extension Officer post. Commission has also released the Cut off marks i.e. the last selection mark of different categories in the mains exam for the above post.

How to Download OSSC SCEW Provisional Result 2019 Check Steps