OSSC Final Answer Key 2023 Out For Jr Steno, Typist & Other Posts: Check Download Link

Odisha SSC has published the prelims final answer key for the post of Junior Stenographer and other posts on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Download pdf here.

Junior Stenographer, Junior Typist-cum-Junior Storekeeper, Junior store keeper and other posts on its official website. Candidates appeared in the prelims exam for the post of

All those candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam for these posts held on April 09, 2023 can download the final answer key from the official website of OSSC-ossc.gov.in.

Alternatively, you can download the OSSC Stenographer Final Answer Key 2023 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: OSSC Stenographer Final Answer Key 2023





It is noted that OSSC has conducted the preliminary examination for combined recruitment examination for Junior Stenographer, Junior Typist cum Junior Storekeeper, Junior Storekeeper, Clerk cum Librarian under various Departments on April 09, 2023. Written exam was held from 10.00 A.M. to 12.00 Noon in OMR answer sheet mode in one sitting across the state.

Now the Commission has released the final answer key for the above posts on its official website website.

Candidates can download their final answer key from the official website after providing their login credentials to the link. You can get the essential credentials including username and password from the information provided by you during the submission of online application for the above posts.

You can download the final answer key from the official website after following the steps given below.

Process to Download: OSSC Stenographer Final Answer Key 2023