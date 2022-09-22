OSSC Traffic Constables PET Result 2022 (Out) at ossc.gov.in, Download DV Admit Card From This Date

Odisha SSC has declared the list of provisionally qualified candidates for the post of Traffic Constable on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Download PDF.

OSSC Traffic Constables PET Result 2022 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has declared the list of provisionally qualified candidates in Physical Measurement & Physical Efficiency Test for the post of Traffic Constable-2021. Candidates qualified in the Physical Measurement & Physical Efficiency Test are able to appear for the document verification round as per the selection process for the Traffic Constable-2021.

Candidates qualified appeared in the Physical Measurement & Physical Efficiency Test for the post of Traffic Constable-2021 can check the list of provisionally selected candidates available on the official website-ossc.gov.in.

However the list of provisionally selected candidates are also available below and you can download the same through the link given below.

As per short notice released, Commission is set to conduct the certificate verification for the qualified candidates for the Traffic Constable post on 28 September 2022. Candidates can download the DV Admit Card from the official website from 23 September 2022 after providing their login details.

You can download the OSSC Traffic Constables PET Result 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: OSSC Traffic Constables PET Result 2022