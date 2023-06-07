OSSSC Exam Date 2023 Out For Junior Assistant/ Panchayat Executive Officer Posts: Check Admit Card Update

Odisha SSSC has released short notice regarding the written exam schedule for the Combined Recruitment Examination-2023 on its official website-osssc.gov.in. Download pdf here.

OSSSC Combined Recruitment Exam Schedule 2022 Download: Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released short notice regarding the written exam schedule for the Combined Recruitment Examination-2023 on its official website. Commission will be conducting the written exam for Combined Recruitment-2023 including Junior Assistant and Panchayat Executive Officer posts on July 09, 2023 (Sunday) across the state. The Commission has also released the update regarding the admission card uploading for the said examination.

All those candidates who have applied successfully for the Combined Recruitment Examination-2023 can check the written exam schedule available on the official website of OSSSC-osssc.gov.in.

The pdf of the detailed exam schedule for the above exam can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: OSSSC Combined Recruitment Exam Schedule 2022





According to the short notice released, the written exam for the Combined Recruitment-2023 will be held on July 09, 2023 from 11.00 am to 02.00 pm.

OSSSC Combined Recruitment Exam Schedule 2022: Admit Card Update

The Commission will upload the written exam admit card for the Junior Assistant and Panchayat Executive Officer posts before 15 days of the date of examination on its official website. Candidates can download their admit card after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page. You can retrieve your login credentials from the information provided by you during submission of the online application.

OSSSC Combined Recruitment Exam Schedule 2022: Overview

Organization Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) Name of Posts Junior Assistant and Panchayat Executive Officer Number of Posts 5396 Written Exam Schedule July 09, 2023 (Sunday) Exam Timing 11.00 am to 02.00 pm. Official website osssc.gov.in Admit Card Status Will Upload Soon



How to Download OSSSC Combined Recruitment Exam Schedule 2022 Steps Here

Visit the official website of Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC)-osssc.gov.in Go to the Recruitment News available on the home page. Click on the link-Notification No. IIE-17/2023-968/OSSSC dated - 05.06.2023 programme of the written test for the Combined Recruitment Examination-2023 given on the homepage You will get the pdf of the exam schedule in a new window. Download and save it for your future reference.

The whole exercise is to fill the 5396 posts of Combined Recruitment-2023 including Junior Assistant and Panchayat Executive Officer launched by the Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) across the state.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of a written test & skill test.