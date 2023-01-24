OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023, Notification out, Download Here and Check eligibility Criteria, How to apply, Last Date.

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission has released the notification regarding recruitment of 7483 nursing officers OSSSC Nursing Officer 2023  in the state.  Check here details regarding how to fill the form last date, eligibility etc. 

 

OSSSC Nursing Officer 2023 
The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission has released the notification regarding recruitment of 7483 nursing officers OSSSC Nursing Officer 2023 in all 30 district establishments and 13 medical colleges and hospitals in the state. Interested candidates can check the official recruitment notification of OSSSC Nursing Officer 2023 on the official website of OSSSC @ https://www.osssc.gov.in/      and check their eligibility along with other details like how to apply, registration process, exam pattern etc. The posts are under District Cadre Group C. The registration process will start from 27 January 2023 and the last date to apply is 17 February 2023. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification thoroughly before applying for  OSSSC Nursing Officer 2023. Forms will be filled online only. 

 

OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Interested candidates can check the official recruitment notification of OSSSC Nursing Officer 2023 on the official website of OSSSC @ https://www.osssc.gov. in  or can download the PDF from the direct link given below.

 

Direct link to download OSSSC Nursing Officer 2023 Notification PDF

 

OSSSC Nursing Officer 2023 Important Dates 

Event 

Dates 

Start date for Online Registration of Applications

27 January 2023

Last date for Online Registration 

17 February 2023 

Admit Card Available 

Notified before exam.

Tentative Date of Online Exam 

19 March 2023

 

How to Apply

Step 1

Visit the official website of Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission at - https://www.osssc.gov.in.

Step 2

Candidates who have not registered earlier for any exam need to click on Register by clicking- New User. Candidates who are already registered need to login and re-register themselves for this post. 

Step 3

After registering themselves candidates need to fill other details like educational qualification, photograph and signature online. No examination fees is payable for the post.

Date of Examination

The Tentative date of examination is 19 March 2023. Examination will be held across all districts. 

OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates need to fulfill the following criteria to apply

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have passed class 12 along with a Diploma in GNM/Bsc nursing. Should be registered in the nursing council of the state, whose registration certificate has to be uploaded online along with form. Candidates must be able to read, write and speak Odia language. For other details read official notification. 

Age limit 

The candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must be below 38 years of age on the date of publication of advertisement. Relaxation will be granted as per government rules and procedures.

Pattern of Examination

The selection will be on the basis of a written test only. The pattern of the exam will be MCQ type. There shall be negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. Details  of subjects and scheme of examination is given in the table below.



Papers 

Subjects of written Test 

No. of Questions 

Maximum Marks

Time 

One paper

Questions on subjects as per syllabus of diploma in GNM/BSc Nursing 

60

60

2 Hours

Questions based on Practical Skills

25

25

Arithmetic (HSC) Standard

10

10

English (HSC) Standard

5

5
 

Total 

100

100

  



OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023 No. of vacancies

This year there are a total of 7483 vacancies of nursing officer. 

OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023 salary

The salary of a nursing officer will be in the payscale of 29200-92300, pay matrix level 8. 

FAQ

What is last date of registration for OSSSC Nursing Officer 2023?

The last date of registration is 17 February 2023.

What is start date of registration for OSSSC Nursing Officer 2023 exam?

The registration will start from 27 January 2023.

How many vacancies are there in OSSSC Nursing Officer 2023?

This year there are 7483 vacancies in OSSSC Nursing Officer 2023 exam.
