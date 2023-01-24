OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023, Notification out, Download Here and Check eligibility Criteria, How to apply, Last Date.

The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission has released the notification regarding recruitment of 7483 nursing officers OSSSC Nursing Officer 2023 in the state. Check here details regarding how to fill the form last date, eligibility etc.

The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission has released the notification regarding recruitment of 7483 nursing officers OSSSC Nursing Officer 2023 in all 30 district establishments and 13 medical colleges and hospitals in the state. Interested candidates can check the official recruitment notification of OSSSC Nursing Officer 2023 on the official website of OSSSC @ https://www.osssc.gov.in/ and check their eligibility along with other details like how to apply, registration process, exam pattern etc. The posts are under District Cadre Group C. The registration process will start from 27 January 2023 and the last date to apply is 17 February 2023. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification thoroughly before applying for OSSSC Nursing Officer 2023. Forms will be filled online only.

OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Interested candidates can check the official recruitment notification of OSSSC Nursing Officer 2023 on the official website of OSSSC @ https://www.osssc.gov. in or can download the PDF from the direct link given below.

Direct link to download OSSSC Nursing Officer 2023 Notification PDF

OSSSC Nursing Officer 2023 Important Dates

Event Dates Start date for Online Registration of Applications 27 January 2023 Last date for Online Registration 17 February 2023 Admit Card Available Notified before exam. Tentative Date of Online Exam 19 March 2023

How to Apply

Step 1

Visit the official website of Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission at - https://www.osssc.gov.in.

Step 2

Candidates who have not registered earlier for any exam need to click on Register by clicking- New User. Candidates who are already registered need to login and re-register themselves for this post.

Step 3

After registering themselves candidates need to fill other details like educational qualification, photograph and signature online. No examination fees is payable for the post.

Date of Examination

The Tentative date of examination is 19 March 2023. Examination will be held across all districts.

OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates need to fulfill the following criteria to apply

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have passed class 12 along with a Diploma in GNM/Bsc nursing. Should be registered in the nursing council of the state, whose registration certificate has to be uploaded online along with form. Candidates must be able to read, write and speak Odia language. For other details read official notification.

Age limit

The candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must be below 38 years of age on the date of publication of advertisement. Relaxation will be granted as per government rules and procedures.

Pattern of Examination

The selection will be on the basis of a written test only. The pattern of the exam will be MCQ type. There shall be negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. Details of subjects and scheme of examination is given in the table below.







Papers Subjects of written Test No. of Questions Maximum Marks Time One paper Questions on subjects as per syllabus of diploma in GNM/BSc Nursing 60 60 2 Hours Questions based on Practical Skills 25 25 Arithmetic (HSC) Standard 10 10 English (HSC) Standard 5 5 Total 100 100







OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023 No. of vacancies

This year there are a total of 7483 vacancies of nursing officer.

OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023 salary

The salary of a nursing officer will be in the payscale of 29200-92300, pay matrix level 8.