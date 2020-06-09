OTDS Recruitment 2020: 16 Vacancies for Technical Expert, Subject Matter Specialist and Other Posts

OTDS Recruitment 2020: Odisha Tribunal Development Society (OTDS) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Technical Expert, Subject Matter Specialist and Others. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 17, 18, 19 and 25 June 2020.
Important Dates:
- Walk-In-Interview Date:17, 18, 19 and 25 June 2020
OTDS Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Subject Matter Specialist (Agriculture) - 13 Posts
- Junior Engineer (Civil) - 1 Post
- State Programme Manager (MGNREGA) - 1 Post
- Technical Expert (HR & Documentation) - 1 Post
Eligibility Criteria for Technical Expert, Subject Matter Specialist and Other Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Subject Matter Specialist (Agriculture) - B. Sc. (Agriculture)/B. Sc. (Horticulture)/ B. Tech. (Ag. Eng.) from a recognized University / Institute.
- Junior Engineer (Civil) -B. Tech / Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognised / reputed Institute.
- State Programme Manager (MGNREGA) -Master Degree in Social Works / Sociology / Economics /Commerce / MBA in Rural Management or two years Post Graduate Diploma in Rural Management/ Rural Development from any recognized University or Institution with good Computer skills.
- Technical Expert (HR & Documentation) - Masters Degree in Social Science/ MBA in HR from a recognised university/ reputed institute.
Age Limit for Technical Expert, Subject Matter Specialist and Other Posts
- Subject Matter Specialist (Agriculture) - Gross Remuneration of Rs. 25,000.00 per month.
- Junior Engineer (Civil) - Gross remuneration of Rs. 50,000.00 per month.
- State Programme Manager (MGNREGA) - Gross remuneration of Rs.40,000.00 per month.
- Technical Expert (HR & Documentation) - Gross remuneration of Rs. 50,000.00 per month.
How to apply for OTDS Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 17, 18, 19 and 25 June 2020 at OTDS Conference Hall, Adivasi Exhibition Ground, Unit - 1, Bhubaneswar along with the documents.