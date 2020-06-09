Study at Home
Search

OTDS Recruitment 2020: 16 Vacancies for Technical Expert, Subject Matter Specialist and Other Posts

OTDS Recruitment 2020 Notification is out at otds.in. Check all details here.

Jun 9, 2020 16:05 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
OTDS Recruitment 2020
OTDS Recruitment 2020

OTDS Recruitment 2020: Odisha Tribunal Development Society (OTDS) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Technical Expert, Subject Matter Specialist and Others. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 17, 18, 19 and 25 June 2020.

Important Dates:

  • Walk-In-Interview Date:17, 18, 19 and 25 June 2020

OTDS Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Subject Matter Specialist (Agriculture) - 13 Posts
  • Junior Engineer (Civil) - 1 Post
  • State Programme Manager (MGNREGA) - 1 Post
  • Technical Expert (HR & Documentation) - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Technical Expert, Subject Matter Specialist and Other Posts
Educational Qualification:

  • Subject Matter Specialist (Agriculture) - B. Sc. (Agriculture)/B. Sc. (Horticulture)/ B. Tech. (Ag. Eng.) from a recognized University / Institute.
  • Junior Engineer (Civil) -B. Tech / Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognised / reputed Institute.
  • State Programme Manager (MGNREGA) -Master Degree in Social Works / Sociology / Economics /Commerce / MBA in Rural Management or two years Post Graduate Diploma in Rural Management/ Rural Development from any recognized University or Institution with good Computer skills.
  • Technical Expert (HR & Documentation) - Masters Degree in Social Science/ MBA in HR from a recognised university/ reputed institute.

Age Limit for Technical Expert, Subject Matter Specialist and Other Posts

  • Subject Matter Specialist (Agriculture) - Gross Remuneration of Rs. 25,000.00 per month.
  • Junior Engineer (Civil) - Gross remuneration of Rs. 50,000.00 per month.
  • State Programme Manager (MGNREGA) - Gross remuneration of Rs.40,000.00 per month.
  • Technical Expert (HR & Documentation) -  Gross remuneration of Rs. 50,000.00 per month.

Notification

Notification 1

Notification 2

Notification 3

Official Website

How to apply for OTDS Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 17, 18, 19 and 25 June 2020 at OTDS Conference Hall, Adivasi Exhibition Ground, Unit - 1, Bhubaneswar along with the documents.

Job Summary
NotificationOTDS Recruitment 2020: 16 Vacancies for Technical Expert, Subject Matter Specialist and Other Posts
Notification DateJun 9, 2020
Last Date of SubmissionJun 25, 2020
Citybhubaneshwar
StateOrissa
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Post Graduate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Engineering, Other Funtional Area

Related Stories