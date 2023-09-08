OTET Answer Key 2023 Released on bseodisha.nic.in; Direct Link to Download Paper 1 and 2 OMR Sheet

OTET 2023 Answer Key has been released by the BSE Odisha. Candidates can check the direct download link to the OMR sheet here and other details in the article

OTET Answer Key 2023: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha uploaded the OMR Sheets of OTET 2 Exam 2023 on 8 September on its official website. Candidates who have attended the exam can download OTET OMR Sheets from the official website. The direct link to download the Odisha OTET Answer Key from this page.

OTET Answer Key Link 2023

The answer key link is provided in the table below. The candidates are required to login using their roll number and mobile number. They can get OMR Sheets for Paper 1 and Paper 2 through the provided links below:

OTET OMR Sheet Link Download Here

OTET OMR Sheet Answer Key 2023 Overview

Exam Conducting Body Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSEO) Exam Name Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test or OTET OTET Provisional Answer Key Date 8 July 2023 OTET Result Date 31 August 2023 OTET OMR Sheet Date 08 September 2023 Mode of the Exam Offline Official Website bseodisha.nic.in

How to Download OTET OMR Sheet 2023 ?

The candidates can download the admit card from the official website - bseodisha.ac.in. The candidates can check the step-by-step process below:

Step 1: Visit the website of BSE Odisha

Step 2: Click on ‘OTET-2022 (2nd) SCORING KEY PAPER-I’

Step 3: Enter your roll number and mobile number

Step 4: Download Odisha TET Answer Key

Step 5: Take the print out of the same for future use

The Board of Secondary Education Odisha had announced Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test (OTET) 2022 on 31 August 31.

Initially, the OTET provisional answer key is released for Papers 1 and 2 separately to invite objections from candidates. Candidates can challenge the OTET answer key 2023 by paying a fee of INR 500 per challenge. After examining the objections, the BSE Odisha releases the OTET final answer key 2023. The OTET result 2023 is declared by the BSE Odisha based on the final answer keys of the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET).