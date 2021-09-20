Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

OTET Result 2021 Out @bseodisha.nic.in, Download Final Answer Key Here

Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has released the result and final answer key for Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) on bseodisha.ac.in. Check Links Here.

Created On: Sep 20, 2021 18:29 IST
OTET Result 2021
OTET Result 2021

OTET Result 2021: Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has activated the result link for Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) on bseodisha.ac.in. BSE has also uploaded the final answer key and OMR Sheet of the exam All candidates who appeared in OTET Exam can download BSE Odisha Result, OMR Sheet and final answer key through online mode from official website or through OTET Result Link below:

OTET Result Download Link

OTET OMR Sheet Download Link

OTET Final Answer Key Download Link

How to Download OTET Result 2021 ?

  1. Go to official website bseodisha.ac.in) from your phone or computer
  2. Click on ‘ODISHA TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST (OTET), 2021 ( 1st )’- Explore for OTET Result 2021 on the page
  3. Fill your Enter Roll No or Name
  4. Click on ‘Final Results’
  5. Download BSE Odisha Result

How to Download OTET Final Answer Key 2021 ?

  1. Visit the official website bseodisha.ac.in) from your phone or computer
  2. Go to the link ‘FINAL SCORING KEY PAPER-I' on the page
  3. Download OTET Final Answer Key PDF
  4. Check answers
  5. Take a print out for future use.

OTET Exam was held on 09 April 2021. The candidates who would score 60% marks (50% marks for SC/ST/OBC/PwD) in the exam will be declared qualified for the exam.

Such candidates can apply for Teacher Posts for Classes I to VIII in various government, private aided, and private unaided schools of Odisha.

 

FAQ

I forgot my OTET Roll Number. How to download Odisha TET Result 2021 ?

You can also download Odisha TET Result using your name.

What is my OTET Roll Number ?

You can check your OTET Roll Number in your OTET Admit Card 2021

What is OTET Result Link ?

You can download OTET Result from the official website - http://results.indiaresults.com/or/bse-orissa/otet-exam-result-2021/query.htm

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next