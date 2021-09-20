OTET Result 2021 Out @bseodisha.nic.in, Download Final Answer Key Here

Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has released the result and final answer key for Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) on bseodisha.ac.in. Check Links Here.

OTET Result 2021: Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has activated the result link for Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) on bseodisha.ac.in. BSE has also uploaded the final answer key and OMR Sheet of the exam All candidates who appeared in OTET Exam can download BSE Odisha Result, OMR Sheet and final answer key through online mode from official website or through OTET Result Link below:

OTET Result Download Link

OTET OMR Sheet Download Link

OTET Final Answer Key Download Link

How to Download OTET Result 2021 ?

Go to official website bseodisha.ac.in) from your phone or computer Click on ‘ODISHA TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST (OTET), 2021 ( 1st )’- Explore for OTET Result 2021 on the page Fill your Enter Roll No or Name Click on ‘Final Results’ Download BSE Odisha Result

How to Download OTET Final Answer Key 2021 ?

Visit the official website bseodisha.ac.in) from your phone or computer Go to the link ‘FINAL SCORING KEY PAPER-I' on the page Download OTET Final Answer Key PDF Check answers Take a print out for future use.

OTET Exam was held on 09 April 2021. The candidates who would score 60% marks (50% marks for SC/ST/OBC/PwD) in the exam will be declared qualified for the exam.

Such candidates can apply for Teacher Posts for Classes I to VIII in various government, private aided, and private unaided schools of Odisha.