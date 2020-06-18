Parliament of India Recruitment 2020 for Translator Posts, 47 Vacancies Notified in Loksabha, Salary Upto 1.5 Lakh

Parliament of India Recruitment 2020: Parliament of India is hiring candidates for recruitment to the posts of Translator in Lok Sabha Secretariat. Interested candidates holding the Post Graduation Degree in Hindi or English as one of their subject from a recognized University can apply to the post on or before 27 July 2020.

In this article, we have provided the vacancy numbers, educational qualification, selection criteria, age limit and all other details that a candidate requires to fill up the application form. Let’s have a look.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 27 July 2020

Parliament of India Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Translator - 47 Posts

Parliament of India Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding the Master's Degree in Hindi from a recognised University with English as a subject at the Degree Level are eligible to apply OR having Master's Degree in English from a recognised University with Hindi as a subject at the Degree Level OR Master's Degree in any subject from a recognised University with Hindi and English as subjects at the Degree Level OR Master's Degree in any subject with Hindi medium* from a recognised University and English as a subject at the Degree Level OR Master's Degree in any subject with English medium* from a recognised University and Hindi as a subject at the Degree Level and having a diploma/certificate in Translation from Hindi to English and Vice-Versa from any Institute.

Experience - 2 years

Age Limit - 27 years

Selection Criteria for Translator Posts

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Prelims, Mains and Interview.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Parliament of India Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications to recruitment-lss@sansad.nic.in. Candidates are required to follow the instructions given in the advertisement while sending the application. The candidates may take a print out of the same. The candidates are advised to carefully fill up the various columns in the application form. Candidates should note that the only soft copy of documents will be accepted only. No other digital format will be not be accepted.