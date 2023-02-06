Patna High Court Assistant Recruitment 2023: Online Application Link Available @patnahighcourt.gov.in

Patna High Court Assistant Recruitment 2023: Patna High Court (PHC) has published the latest notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant. A total of 550 vacancies are available in the pay matrix of the 7th PRC. The candidates, first, are required to apply online at patnahighcourt.gov.in. Patna High Court Assistant Application Link is available from 06 February to 07 March 2023.

Those candidates who submit their application in the prescribed method will be called for an exam for the selection to the post. Selected candidates shall be paid Rs. 44900/- to Rs. 142400/-.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 06 February 2023

Last Date of Online Application - 07 March 2023

Patna High Court Assistant Notification - Click Here

Patna High Court Assistant Online Application Link - Click Here

Eligibility Criteria for Patna High Court Assistant Recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification:

Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University/ Institution.

Diploma/ Certificate of at least six month’s course in Computer Application from a recognised Institution

Age Limit:

18 to 37 years

How to Apply for Patna High Court Assistant Recruitment 2023 ?