Patna High Court Assistant Recruitment 2023: Online Application Link Available @patnahighcourt.gov.in

Patna High Court Assistant Recruitment 2023: Patna High Court (PHC) has published the latest notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant. A total of 550 vacancies are available in the pay matrix of the 7th PRC. The candidates, first, are required to apply online at patnahighcourt.gov.in. Patna High Court Assistant Application Link is available from 06 February to 07 March 2023.
Those candidates who submit their application in the prescribed method will be called for an exam for the selection to the post. Selected candidates shall be paid Rs. 44900/- to Rs. 142400/-.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 06 February 2023
- Last Date of Online Application - 07 March 2023
Patna High Court Assistant Notification - Click Here
Patna High Court Assistant Online Application Link - Click Here
Eligibility Criteria for Patna High Court Assistant Recruitment 2023
Educational Qualification:
- Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University/ Institution.
- Diploma/ Certificate of at least six month’s course in Computer Application from a recognised Institution
Age Limit:
18 to 37 years
How to Apply for Patna High Court Assistant Recruitment 2023 ?
- For Applying Online, visit the “Recruitments” tab in the column on the left-hand menu of the official website of Patna High Court (http://patnahighcourt.gov.in).
- Click on the link “Assistant Recruitment Examination, 2023”.
- Click on “Apply online”. 5. Click on the link “New Registration” to register.
- On the registration page, a candidate is required to fill in his/ her Full Name, Father’s Name, Mother’s Name, Gender, Reservation Category, Date of Birth, Mobile Number, Email ID etc. Fields marked with asterisk (*) are mandatory. Prior to submission, the candidate must ensure that all the details filled in are correct in all aspects, as the data once submitted cannot be changed. After verification of data, registration number and password will be generated and the same will be communicated by SMS/E-mail.
- Candidates are advised to print the Registration Page for their future reference. 8. Thereafter, the candidate will have to Login by using Registration Number and Password shared via SMS/Email. 9. After login, form for detailed application will open where the data provided at the time of registration shall be visible in prefilled format and it cannot be altered.
- At first, a candidate is required to fill in his/ her Personal Details and then click “submit”. On this page, the candidate will be asked to opt three different choices of examination centre in order of their own preference.
- Thereafter, the candidate is required to fill in Education Details and then click “submit”