PBSSD Recruitment 2020 for 163 Manager, Project Assistant cum DEO and Block Level Staff Posts, Apply Online @pbssd.gov.in

Paschim Banga Society for Skill Development (PBSSD) has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of District Project Manager, Sub-Divisional Project Manager, Project Assistant cum Data Entry Operator and Block Level Staff on contractual basis. Details Here

Oct 26, 2020 17:19 IST
PBSSD Job Notification 2020: Paschim Banga Society for Skill Development (PBSSD) has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of District Project Manager, Sub-Divisional Project Manager, Project Assistant cum Data Entry Operator and Block Level Staff on contractual basis. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on or before 13 November 2020. 

Important Date

Last Date of Application: 13 November 2020

PBSSD Vacancy Details

Total Posts: 163

  • District Project Manager - 2 Posts
  • Sub-Divisional Project Manager - 2 Posts
  • Project Assistant cum DEOs - 44 Posts
  • Block Level Staff -114 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Manager, Project Assistant cum DEO and Block Level Staff Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • District Project Manager - Must be a post-graduate and Should have a minimum of 2 years of experience
  • Sub-Divisional Project Manager - Must be a post-graduate and Should have a minimum of 1 year of experience
  • Project Assistant cum DEOs - Must be a graduate in Computer Application (BCA) / post-graduate in Computer Applications (MCA). Should have experience in working with Microsoft Office and should be well versed with Word, PowerPoint and Excel
  • Block Level Staff -Graduate with certificate in computer Applications. Should have good written and verbal communication in Bengali/ local language

Age Limit:

23 to 44 years

Salary:

  • District Project Manager - Rs. 25,000/-
  • Sub-Divisional Project Manager - Rs. 20,000/-
  • Project Assistant cum DEOs - Rs. 11,000/-
  • Block Level Staff - Rs. 12,000/-

Selection Process for Manager, Project Assistant cum DEO and Block Level Staff Posts

The candidates will be selected on the basis of a written examination, practical examination and interview.

How to Apply for PBSSD  Manager, Project Assistant cum DEO and Block Level Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can apply on pbssd.gov.in on or before 13 November 2020.

PBSSD Recruitment Notification PDF

Online Application Link

