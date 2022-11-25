PFRDA Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 (Released): Download Officer Grade AM Mains Call Letter

PFRDA Phase 2 Admit Card 2022: Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority uploaded the Grade 2 Mains Admit Card on its official website. Check Download Link

PFRDA Phase 2 Admit Card 2022: Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) released the admit card for the Phase 2 Exam for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) on its official website i.e. www.pfrda.org. The exam will be held on 04 December 2022 for the candidates who cleared the PFRDA Phase 1 Exam. Candidates can download PFRDA Mains Admit Card from the official website or by clicking on PFRDA Phase 2 Admit Card Link provided in this article below.

How to Download PFRDA Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the website of the PFRDA - pfrda.org Click on the admit card link available on the homepage Now, you need to provide the details on the login page such as your registration number or roll number and date of birth or password Download PFRDA Grade A Phase 2 Admit Card Take the print out of the admit card

There will be two papers. Paper 1 will have 3 questions on English Language (Descriptive Test) to test drafting skills and Paper 2 will have 50 Multiple choice questions on subjects Commerce, Accountancy, Management, Finance, Costing, Companies Act, Economics and Pension Sector.

Those who qualify the exam will be called to appear for Phase 3 Interview.

PFRDA is conducting the exam for recruitment of Officer Grade ‘A’ (Assistant Manager) for the General, Finance and Accounts, Information Technology, Research (Economics), Legal and Official Language (Rajbhasha) Streams