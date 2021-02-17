PGIMER AAO DV Date 2021 for Assistant Administrative Officer Post Released @pgimer.edu.in, Check Details

PGIMER AAO DV Date 2021: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has released the document verification date for Assistant Administrative Officer Post on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Assistant Administrative Officer Post DV round can check the revised schedule available on the official website of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) i.e.-pgimer.edu.in.

As per the short notification released, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) will conduct the document verification for Assistant Administrative Officer Post on 02 March 2021.

All the candidates who have been provisionally selected / waitlisted announced earlier by PGIMER, are directed to appear before the committee constituted for verification of original documents in the Board / Committee Room, Kairon Administrative Block, PGIMER, Sector 12, Chandigarh. Candidates should note that they will have to appear for the document verification round as mentioned in the notification available on the official website.

Candidates who have qualified for the document verification round can check the notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

