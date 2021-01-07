PGIMER Assessment Marks 2021 Released for Senior/Junior Residents and Jr./Sr. Demonstrators (Medical/Non-Medical) Posts @pgimer.edu.in

PGIMER Assessment Marks 2021: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has released the Assessment Marks for the posts of Senior Residents, Jr./Sr. Demonstrators (Medical/Non-Medical) on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the Interview round for these posts can check their CBT/Assessment Marks available on the official website of PGIMER i.e.-pgimer.edu.in.

Direct Link for PGIMER CBT Marks 2021 for Senior Residents and Jr./Sr. Demonstrators





Direct Link for PGIMER Assessment Marks 2021 for Senior Residents and Jr./Sr. Demonstrators





How to Download: PGIMER CBT/Assessment Marks 2021 for Senior Residents and Jr./Sr. Demonstrators