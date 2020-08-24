PGIMER Result 2020 for Nursing Officer Posts Declared @pgimer.edu.in, Check DV Details

PGIMER Result 2020 for Nursing Officer Posts Declared: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has declared the result for the Nursing Officer Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the Computer Based Test for the Nursing Officer Posts can check their result available on the official website of PGIMER i.e.-pgimer.edu.in.

According to the short notification released by the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), candidates have been selected on their performance based on the marks obtained in the Computer Based Test. The list of the provisionally Selected/Waitlisted in the order of merit has been published on the official website of PGIMER.

Short notification further says," Reference to the Advt. No. PGI/RC/011/2019/4536 dated 22.10.2019 which was issued/uploaded on the website of the Institute for the posts of Nursing Officer meant for PGIMER, Chandigarh for which the Computer Based Test was held on 02.03.2020 followed by the result notice dated 01.04. 2020 for short listing of candidates and notice of Eligible/Provisional Eligible/Not Eligible candidate’s dated 07.08.2020. Based on the marks obtained in the Computer Based Test, following candidates have been provisionally Selected/Waitlisted in the order of merit. The result has been shown in the order of merit."

All such candidates appeared in the CBT can check their result on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for PGIMER Result 2020 for Nursing Officer Posts





Candidates should note that result is provisional and short listed candidates will have to appear for the verification of the original documents and production of the requisite documents. Provisionally selected & waitlisted candidates will have to appear before the Committee constituted for verification of original documents on 28.08.2020 at 09:30 A.M. in the Bhargava Auditorium, Research Block-A, PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Candidate will have to bring all the original documents/certificates for the verification on the date, time & venue mentioned in the notification.