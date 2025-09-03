Top 10 Most Beautiful Villages In The World [2025]

When we think about travel, most of us dream of big cities, bustling capitals, or famous beaches. But sometimes, the most magical places aren’t in the spotlight; they’re tucked away in valleys, clinging to cliffs, or floating gently on calm lakes. Villages around the world have a special kind of charm: slower pace, warm people, and settings that look like they’re pulled straight out of a fairytale. Check out:List of Top 10 Most Famous Paintings in the World List of Most Beautiful Villages in the World As per Forbes 2025 reports, here are 10 of the most beautiful villages in the world you should add to your bucket list: Place Country Bibury England Hallstatt Austria Reine Norway Giethoorn Netherlands Gásadalur Faroe Islands Oia Greece Bourtange Netherlands Kotor Montenegro Shirakawa-go Japan Batad Philippines

1. Bibury, England Bibury, located in the heart of the Cotswolds, feels like you are entering a postcard. The Arlington Row cottages, which are famous around the world, look like they are frozen in time in medieval England with their golden stone and mossy roofs. Ducks lazily float by on the River Coln, and wildflowers bloom on the edge of village paths. Be sure to check out the Bibury Trout Farm, or take a quiet moment to reflect at St. Mary’s Church (perfect opportunity to soak in that classic English countryside vibe). 2. Hallstatt, Austria Hallstatt is one of Austria’s gems. Nestled between towering mountains and pristine Lake Hallstatt, Hallstatt is an alpine village that doesn’t feel real. Wooden houses with flower boxes cling to the mountain, and church bells carry across the lake. You can explore the oldest salt mine in the world, wander the beautiful market square, or take in breathtaking views of the village and lake from the Hallstatt Skywalk. You’ll likely meet a few swans too.

3. Reine, Norway Reine, in the Lofoten Islands, is the definition of cozy Arctic charm. Red fisherman cabins line the fjord, and if you’re lucky, the Northern Lights might dance above the jagged peaks. Hike up Reinebringen for jaw-dropping views, or enjoy local treats like cardamom buns from the village bakery. With its mix of wild scenery and warm hospitality, Reine is unforgettable. 4. Giethoorn, Netherlands Dubbed the “Venice of the North,” Giethoorn has no roads, only tranquil canals and curved bridges. Villagers travel by little boats called punts, gliding by thatched cottages and flower gardens. You can visit museums telling the story of the ancient peat-cutters, or you can go out to explore the neighboring De Weerribben-Wieden National Park, which is home to rare wildlife. 5. Gasadalur, Faroe Islands