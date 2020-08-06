PGIMER Recruitment 2020 for Senior Residents and Medical Officers Posts, Apply @pgimer.edu.in

PGIMER Senior Residents/Medical Officer Recruitment 2020: The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh has invited applications for the 15 vacant posts of Senior Residents (Non-academic) and Medical Officer in different specialities purely on contract basis for one year for running the temporary OPD of PGIMER Satellite Centre, Sangrur, Punjab. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 11 August 2020.

Candidates with certain educational qualification can apply for PGIMER Senior Residents/Medical Officer Recruitment 2020. Applying candidates should note that selection for these posts will be done on the basis of their performance in the Interview scheduled on 13 August 2020.



Important Dates

Last Date for Submission of Application: 11 August 2020

Date of Interview: 13 August 2020

Vacancy Details:

Senior Resident

Anesthesia- 01

Biochemistry- 01

ENT- 01

General Surgery- 01

Hematology- 01

Internal Medicine- 01

Medical Microbiology- 01

OHSC- 01

Obstetrics & Gynecology- 01

Orthopedics- 01

Ophthalmology- 01

Paediatrics -01

Radio-diagnosis- 01

Medical Officer- 02



Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification

Senior Resident

A Medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or Part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956 (persons possessing qualifications included in Part II of the third schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in Section 13 (3)of the Act.).

Must be registered with the central /State Medical Council.

A postgraduate qualification of an Indian University or equivalent degree recognized as such by the Medical Council of India as mentioned in the notification.

Medical Officer: A medical qualification included in I or II schedule or Part II of the 3rd schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (Persons possessing qualifications included in part II of the 3rd Schedule should also fulfill the condition specified in section 13(3) of the Act.

The candidate must be registered with the State/Central Medical Council of India.

Should have special training in Family Planning & Educational methods. Preference will be given to Postgraduate degree or diploma in the specialty concerned.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

PGIMER Recruitment 2020 for Senior Residents and Medical Officers: PDF





How to Apply

Interested candidate having prescribed qualification/experience should can appear for interview on 13.08.2020 at 02:30 PM in the Committee Room, Kairon Administrative Block, PGIMER, Sector 12, Chandigarh. Candidate will have to first submit their brief bio-datas (in triplicate) on the prescribed proforma available on website of the Institute alongwith certificate of age, qualification, experience and caste etc till11.08.2020 upto 11:00 AM. Check the notification link for details in this regard.