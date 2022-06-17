PGVCL Apprentice Lineman Recruitment 2022 Notification Out @pgvcl.com: 400 Vacancies Notified

PGVCL Apprentice Lineman Recruitment 2022: Paschim Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd (PGVCL) has 400 vacancies for the post of Apprentice Lineman. The candidates who have two years of regular wireman/ electrician course are eligible to apply for this opportunity. PGVCL will soon release the online application filling dates on its website i.e. pgvcl.com.
Meanwhile, candidates can check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
PGVCL Apprentice Lineman Recruitment Notification
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: to be released
- Last date for submission of application: to be released
PGVCL Apprentice Lineman Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
Apprentice Lineman - 400
PGVCL Apprentice Lineman Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
10th Standard Pass in regular mode from a recognized board
Technical Qualifications:
Must have passed two years of regular wireman/ electrician course from a recognized industrial training institute
How to apply for PGVCL Apprentice Lineman Recruitment 2022
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode, once the link is activated.