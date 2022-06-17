PGVCL Apprentice Lineman Recruitment 2022 Notification Out @pgvcl.com: 400 Vacancies Notified

Paschim Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd (PGVCL) is hiring 400 Apprentice Lineman. Candidates can check details here.

PGVCL Apprentice Lineman Recruitment 2022: Paschim Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd (PGVCL) has 400 vacancies for the post of Apprentice Lineman. The candidates who have two years of regular wireman/ electrician course are eligible to apply for this opportunity. PGVCL will soon release the online application filling dates on its website i.e. pgvcl.com.

Meanwhile, candidates can check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: to be released

Last date for submission of application: to be released

PGVCL Apprentice Lineman Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Apprentice Lineman - 400

PGVCL Apprentice Lineman Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

10th Standard Pass in regular mode from a recognized board

Technical Qualifications:

Must have passed two years of regular wireman/ electrician course from a recognized industrial training institute

How to apply for PGVCL Apprentice Lineman Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode, once the link is activated.