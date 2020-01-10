PGVCL Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) Exam Date 2020 Announced @pgvcl.com

PGVCL Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) Exam Date 2020: Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited (PGVCL) has released the exam dates for the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant). As per the notice, PGVCL Vidyut Sahayak exam is scheduled to be held on 25 January 2020 (Saturday).

All candidates who have applied for PGVCL Junior Assistant Posts can appear for the exam on scheduled date and time. Candidates can check the PGVCL Junior Assistant Exam Details through the PDF Link given below.

PGVCL Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) Exam Date 2020 PDF Download

PGVCL Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) exam will have 100 questions of 100 marks. There will be five sections of multiple choice questions on General Knowledge, English Language, Maths & General Science, Analytic & Logical Reasoning, Computer knowledge and Gujarati Language. The Question Paper will be in English & Gujarati Language Only".

There shall be negative marking system and 1/4th mark for each wrong answer shall be deducted to arrive at total marks scored.

Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited had invited 881 vacancies for Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) Posts. PGVCL Vidyut Sahayak online application was started 26 December 2019. The last date of PGVCL Vidyut Sahayak was 15 January 2020.