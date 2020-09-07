PNB SO Recruitment 2020: 535 Vacancies for Manager & Senior Manager Posts, Apply Online @pnbindia.in from 8 Sept

PNB SO Recruitment 2020: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Specialist Officer (Manager & Senior Manager). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at pnbindia.in.

A total of 535 vacancies have been notified. Eligible and Interested candidates will be able to apply online PNB SO Recruitment 2020 from 8 September 2020 at pnbindia.in. PNB SO Recruitment 2020 Online Applications will be filled upto 29 September 2020. All candidates can check eligible criteria, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Opening date of online registration: 8 September 2020

Closing Date of online registration: 29 September 2020

Tentative Exam Date: October/November 2020

PNB SO Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Total No. Of Vacancies - 535 Posts

Manager (Risk) - 160 Posts

Manager (Credit) - 200 Posts

Manager (Treasury) - 30 Posts

Manager (Architect) - 25 Posts

Manager (Civil) - 2 Posts

Manager (Economic) - 10 Posts

Manager ( HR) - 10 Posts

Senior Manager (Risk) - 40 Posts

Senior Manager (Credit) - 50 Posts

PNB SO Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Manager - Risk- Bachelor/Masters in Math/ Statistics/ Economics/ or FRM/ PRM/ DTIRM/ MBA (Finance)*/ CA/ ICWA/ CFA/ PGPBF minimum of 60% in aggregate.

Manager - Credit-CA/ICWA/MBA or PGDM or equivalent post-graduation degree/diploma from any AICTE approved institute.* minimum of 60% in aggregate.

Manager - Treasury - MBA-Finance or equivalent from a recognized university/institute/CA/ ICWA/CFA/CAIIB/Diploma in Treasury Management/ PGPBF minimum of 60% in aggregate.

Manager- Law - Graduate with a degree in law or law graduate, a minimum of 60% in aggregate, who has passed 05 years integrated course from the university recognized by the Govt. of India.

Manager - Architect - Bachelor Degree in Architecture from a University recognized by Govt. of India/ Approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies.

Manager - Civil - B.E./ B.Tech Degree in Civil Engineering from a University recognized by Govt. of India/ Approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies.

Manager - HR - Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in Personnel Management/ Industrial Relations/HR/ HRD/ HRM/ Labour Law with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate.

Manager - Economics - Post Graduate Degree in Economics with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate OR equivalent CGPA from the University recognized by Govt. of India or its regulatory bodies.

Senior Manager - Risk - -Bachelor/Masters in Math/ Statistics/ Economics/ or FRM/ PRM/ DTIRM/ MBA (Finance)*/ CA/ ICWA/ CFA/ PGPBF.

Senior Manager - Credit -CA/ICWA/MBA or PGDM or equivalent postgraduation degree/diploma from any AICTE approved institute.

PNB SO Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Manager - 25 to 35 years

Senior Manager - 25 to 37 years

Note: There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per govt. Norms

PNB SO Recruitment 2020 Salary

Manager - 31705-1145/1-32850- 1310/10-45950

Senior Manager - 42020 -1310/5-48570- 1460/2-51490

PNB SO Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

Selection will be through online test and/or interview.

PNB SO Recruitment 2020 Exam Pattern

PNB SO Recruitment 2020 Exam will be of 200 Marks for 120 Minutes covering the subjects of Reasoning, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Professional Knowledge. The above tests except for the Test of English Language will be available bilingually, i.e. in English and Hindi.

There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the Online Test. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link - to active on 8 September

Official Website

How to apply for PNB SO Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 8 to 29 September 2020. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

PNB SO Recruitment 2020 Application Fee