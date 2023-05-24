PNB Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment 2023 Out: Apply Online for 240 Specialist Officer (SO) Vacancies

Punjab National Bank (PNB) Recruitment 2023 is out for 240 Specialist Officer (SO) on the official website. Candidates can check here the detailed information mentioned below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for PNB Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment 2023.

As per the notification, the application process started from May 24, 2023, and will end on June 11, 2023. Interested candidates for PNB Specialist Officer (SO) can check the detailed article here for the vacancy, age limit, salary, etc.

As per the recruitment notification, selection will be based on an Online Written Test followed by a Personal Interview or Personal Interview only, depending upon the response of the application received against each post.

PNB Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment 2023: Overview

PNB Recruitment will fill 240 positions for Specialist Officer (SO).

Check out the important details for the PNB Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment 2023 listed here.

PNB Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority PNB Posts Name Specialist Officer (SO) Total Vacancies 240 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on May 24, 2023 Selection process Written Test and Interview or Only Interview

PNB Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the recruitment PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 240 vacancies announced for the Specialist Officer (SO). Download the official notification through the link given below.

PNB Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF

PNB Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment Notification Important Dates and Details

Candidates can check the important dates in the table given below. The recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification.

PNB Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment Important Dates Notification Release May 24, 2023 Online Application Begins May 24, 2023 Online Application closes on June 11, 2023 Written Test July 02, 2023(Tentative)

PNB Specialist Officer (SO) Application Fees

The category wise application fees for PNB Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment 2023 is tabulated below

Category Application Fees SC/ST/PwBD Rs. 50 + GST Other Categories Rs. 1000 + GST

PNB Specialist Officer (SO) Vacancy 2023 Details

A total of 240 vacancies are available under the recruitment notice. The number of vacancies announced is tabulated below

PNB Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment 2023 Designation Number of Posts Officer-Credit 200 Officer-Industry 8 Officer-Civil Engineer 5 Officer-Electrical Engineer 4 Officer-Architect 1 Officer-Economics 6 Manager-Economics 4 Manager-Data Scientist 3 Senior Manager-Data Scientist 2 Manager-Cyber Security 4 Senior Manager-Cyber Security 3 Total 240

PNB Specialist Officer (SO) Educational Qualification, Eligibility and Age Limit

Educational Qualification and Age Limit:

Different educational qualifications and experience are needed for different roles. Candidates are advised to go through the attached PDF to check the eligibility and experience for the post they are applying to ascertain their eligibility.

As per the notification, the age requirement varies for different post. However, age relaxation will be provided to the candidates as per govt. norms.

PNB Specialist Officer (SO) Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done through:

Written Test (If required)

Interview

PNB Specialist Officer (SO) Salary

As per the recruitment notification, the pay will vary and be according to the posts candidates are applying for which ranges from 36000-78230 on different pay scales.

Steps to Apply for PNB SO Recruitment 2023

