PNB Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment 2023 Out: Apply Online for 240 Specialist Officer (SO) Vacancies

Punjab National Bank (PNB) Specialist Officer (SO), has released the recruitment notification 2023 for 240 vacancies on its official website - https://www.pnbindia.in
As per the notification, the application process started from May 24, 2023, and will end on June 11, 2023. Interested candidates for PNB Specialist Officer (SO) can check the detailed article here for the vacancy, age limit, salary, etc.
Candidates are advised to carefully read the PNB Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment Notification 2023 before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.
As per the recruitment notification, selection will be based on an Online Written Test followed by a Personal Interview or Personal Interview only, depending upon the response of the application received against each post.
Candidates can check here the detailed information according to the notice released by PNB for Specialist Officer (SO). For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the official Notification PDF and visit the official website.
PNB Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment 2023: Overview
PNB Recruitment will fill 240 positions for Specialist Officer (SO).
Check out the important details for the PNB Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment 2023 listed here.
|
PNB Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment 2023
|
Recruitment Authority
|
PNB
|
Posts Name
|
Specialist Officer (SO)
|
Total Vacancies
|
240
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Vacancy Announced on
|
May 24, 2023
|
Selection process
|
Written Test and Interview or Only Interview
PNB Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
Candidates can download the recruitment PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 240 vacancies announced for the Specialist Officer (SO). Download the official notification through the link given below.
|
PNB Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment 2023 Notification
PNB Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment Notification Important Dates and Details
Candidates can check the important dates in the table given below. The recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification.
|
PNB Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment Important Dates
|
Notification Release
|
May 24, 2023
|
Online Application Begins
|
May 24, 2023
|
Online Application closes on
|
June 11, 2023
|
Written Test
|
July 02, 2023(Tentative)
PNB Specialist Officer (SO) Application Fees
The category wise application fees for PNB Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment 2023 is tabulated below
|
Category
|
Application Fees
|
SC/ST/PwBD
|
Rs. 50 + GST
|
Other Categories
|
Rs. 1000 + GST
PNB Specialist Officer (SO) Vacancy 2023 Details
A total of 240 vacancies are available under the recruitment notice. The number of vacancies announced is tabulated below
|
PNB Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment 2023
|
Designation
|
Number of Posts
|
Officer-Credit
|
200
|
Officer-Industry
|
8
|
Officer-Civil Engineer
|
5
|
Officer-Electrical Engineer
|
4
|
Officer-Architect
|
1
|
Officer-Economics
|
6
|
Manager-Economics
|
4
|
Manager-Data Scientist
|
3
|
Senior Manager-Data Scientist
|
2
|
Manager-Cyber Security
|
4
|
Senior Manager-Cyber Security
|
3
|
Total
|
240
PNB Specialist Officer (SO) Educational Qualification, Eligibility and Age Limit
Educational Qualification and Age Limit:
Different educational qualifications and experience are needed for different roles. Candidates are advised to go through the attached PDF to check the eligibility and experience for the post they are applying to ascertain their eligibility.
As per the notification, the age requirement varies for different post. However, age relaxation will be provided to the candidates as per govt. norms.
PNB Specialist Officer (SO) Selection Process
The selection of the candidates will be done through:
- Written Test (If required)
- Interview
PNB Specialist Officer (SO) Salary
As per the recruitment notification, the pay will vary and be according to the posts candidates are applying for which ranges from 36000-78230 on different pay scales.
Steps to Apply for PNB SO Recruitment 2023
To apply online for PNB SO Recruitment 2023, a person must follow the instructions given below
- Go to the Punjab National Bank’s official website.
- the applicant needs to click on the “Recruitment” given tab on the right corner. This will open a new window.
- Here, applicant need to click on “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE” under“NOTICE DATED (24-05-2023)”
- The applicants then are required to enter personal as well as educational detail on the Application Form.
- The applicant needs to upload a digitally scanned image of passport size photo and signature as per the required format and size.
- Pay the application fees online and download the generated application form for future reference.