Post Office Maharashtra Recruitment 2022 Group C Posts, Download Application @indiapost.gov.in

Department of Posts, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Ministry of Communication is hiring Skilled Artisans under General Service Group C Non-Gaztteted, Non-Minitrial Posts. Check Details Below.

India Post Recruitment 2022 Download: Department of Posts, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Ministry of Communication has released the latest notification for the recruitment of various Skilled Artisans under General Service Group C Non-Gaztteted, Non-Minitrial Posts at indiapost.gov.in. Interested persons can submit their application on or before 09 May 2022 upto 5 PM.

Vacancies are available for Mechanic, Electrician, Tyreman, Blacksmith Posts under Mumbai Postal Circle Recruitment 2022. You can check salary, qualification, age limit, selection process, notification, how to apply below.

India Post Notification Download

Important Dates

Last Date for Offline Application - 09 May 2022 upto 5 PM

Mumbai Postal Circle Vacancy Details

Skilled Artisans - 9

Mechanic - 5

Electrician - 2

Tyreman - 1

Blacksmith - 1

Mumbai Postal Circle Salary

Eligibility Criteria for Mumbai Postal Circle Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

A certificate in the respective trade from any Technical Institution recognized by the government or 8th class passed with experience in one-year in respective trade

Candidates who want to apply for Mechanic Trade should possess a valid Driving License to Heavy Driving Vehicles

Age Limit:

18 to 30 years

Selection Process for Mumbai Postal Circle Recruitment 2022

The selection will be made from, amongst the candidates possessing the requisite qualifications and valid driving license (only for Mechanic (MV) by means of Competitive Trade Test.

How to Apply for Mumbai Postal Circle Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply offline in the prescribed format and send the application to “The Senior Manager (JAG), Mail Motor Service, 134-A, Sudam Kalu Ahire Marg, Worli, Mumbai- 400018” latest by 09 May 2022.