Powergrid PGCIL Recruitment 2021 for 137 Field Engineer and Field Supervisor Posts, Apply Online @powergridindia.com

PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment 2021 Notification: Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), a Maharatna PSU under Ministry of Power, has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Field Engineer and Field Supervisor. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Powergrid Recruitment 2021 from 13 August at 5 PM to 27 August 2021 on official website powergridindia.com.

PGCIL Recruitment Notification Download

PGCIL Recruitment Online Application

PGCIL Powergrid Important Dates

Starting date of online submission of applications and online payment of application fees - 13 August 2021 (5:00 P.M.) Last date of online submission of applications and online payment of application fees - 27 August 2021 (23:59 Hrs)

PGCIL Powergrid Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 137

Field Engineer (Electrical)- 48 Field Engineer (Civil)- 17 Field Supervisor (Electrical)- 50 Field Supervisor (Civil) - 22

PGCIL Powergrid Salary:

Engineer - Rs 30,000-3%-1,20,000/- with initial basic pay of Rs 30,000/- + Industrial DA + HRA + Perks @35 % of basic pay. Supervisor - Rs 23,000-3%-1,05,000/- with initial basic pay of Rs 23,000/- + Industrial DA + HRA + Perks @35% of basic pay

Eligibility Criteria for PGCIL Powergrid Field Engineer and Field Supervisor Posts

Educational Qualification:

Field Engineer - Full time B.E/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.)/ BE (Power Engg.) in relevant discipline or equivalent from recognized University / Institute with minimum 55% marks for General/OBC(NCL)/EWS and pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD candidates. Should have one year post qualification experience Field Supervisor - Full Time regular 3 years Diploma in relevant Engineering discipline from recognized Technical Board / Institute with minimum 55% marks for General / OBC (NCL)/ EWS candidates and pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD. Higher technical qualification like B.Tech. / BE / M.Tech. /ME etc. with or without Diploma is not allowed.

PGCIL Powergrid Field Engineer and Field Supervisor Age Limit:

29 years

Selection Criteria for PGCIL Powergrid Field Engineer and Field Supervisor Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of exam and interview. The Final merit will be drawn purely on the basis of performance in the Interview for Field Engineers/Screening Test for Field Supervisors

How to Apply for the Powergrid Recruitment 2021 for Field Engineer and Field Supervisor ?

Interested eligible candidates should apply only through On-line Registration System of POWERGRID. To apply log on to http://www.powergrid.in → Careers section → Job Opportunities→ Openings → Executive Positions on All India Basis and then “Engagement of experienced personnel on Contract Basis for the post of Field Engineer & Field Supervisor.

Application Fee: