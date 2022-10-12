PPSC Veterinary Officer Interview Schedule 2022 (Postponed) at ppsc.gov.in, Check Latest Update

Punjab PSC has released short notice regarding the postponement of Veterinary Officers interview on its official website -ppsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

PPSC Veterinary Officer Interview Schedule 2022 Postponed: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released short notice regarding the postponement of interview for the post of Veterinary Officers. Commission was to conduct the interview for the post of Veterinary Officers in the Department of Animal Husbandry Fisheries and Dairy Development from 17 October 2022 onward.

Candidates who have to appear in the interview round for the Veterinary Officers post can download the interview postponement notice from the official website of PPSC-ppsc.gov.in.

You can download the PPSC Veterinary Officer Interview Schedule 2022 Postponement notice directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: PPSC Veterinary Officer Interview 2022 Postponement Notice





As per the short notice released, interviews for the posts of Veterinary Officers are postponed as scrutiny of documents of 477 Candidates is still under process.

Short notice further says, "It is for the information of all concerned that the interviews for the posts of Veterinary Officers are postponed as scrutiny of documents of 477 Candidates who qualified the examination and were provisionally shortlisted for the Interview out of 705 candidates who appeared in the examination is still under process. The candidates are advised to keep visiting Commission’s website https://ppsc.gov.in for latest updates as the interviews for the ibid posts shall be scheduled soon."

Candidates can check the details postponement notice from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download PPSC Veterinary Officer Interview 2022 Postponement Notice