PPSC Veterinary Officers DV Date 2022 (Released) at ppsc.gov.in, Check Interview Schedule

PPSC Veterinary Officers DV/Interview Date 2022: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the document verification/interview dates for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Officers. Candidates who have shortlisted successfully for Veterinary Officers in the Department of Animal Husbandry Fisheries and Dairy Development can download the notice from the official website of PPSC.i.e.ppsc.gov.in.

As per the short notice released, candidates who had been shortlisted for interview for Veterinary Officers posts have not submitted any of their documents are directed to submit their online application form along with copy of all the eligibility documents by 07/10/2022 through email or by hand to the office of PPSC. Commission has uploaded the list of candidates who have to submit their documents on its official website.

Further, Commission will conduct the interview for Veterinary Officers posts in the Department of Animal Husbandry Fisheries and Dairy Development from 17.10.2022 tentatively.

The whole exercise is to fill the 418 Posts 0f Veterinary Officers in the Department of Animal Husbandry Fisheries and Dairy Development Government of Punjab.