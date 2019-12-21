Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2020, Application Invited for News Editor and News Reader in AIR

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2020: Prasar Bharati invited applications for News Editor (English), News Reader (English) and News Reader-cum-Translator (NRT) Nagamese in All India Radio, Kohima. The eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 10 January 2020.

Notification Details

Notification No. - KOH/RNU/C/2019/2

Important Date:

Last Date of Application: 10 January 2020

Prasar Bharati Vacancy Details

News Editor (English)

News Reader (English)

News Reader-cum-Translator (NRT) Nagamese

Eligibility Criteria for News Editor and News Reader Posts

Educational Qualification:

News Editor (English) – Graduation from a recognized university and Degree or Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism with a duration of atleast 1 yearfrom recognized university or 5 year experience in reporting/editing work in print/electronic media

News Reader (English) - Graduation from a recognized university. Having good voice quality suited for broadcasting. Knowledge of basic computer applications

News Reader-cum-Translator (NRT) Nagamese – Graduation from a recognized university. Proficiency in the language for which to be empanelled. Having good voice quality suited for broadcasting

Age Limit:

21 to 50 Years

Selection Process for News Editor and News Reader

News Editor (English) - Selection will be done on the basis of Written Test and Interview

News Reader (English) - Selection will be done on the basis of Written Test, Voice Test and Interview

News Reader-cum-Translator (NRT) Nagamese - Selection will be done on the basis of Written Test, Voice Test and Interview

How to Apply for the Prasar Bharati News Editor and News Reader Jobs 2020

Eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format and send the applications along with other necessary documents to the Dy. Director (News), Regional News Unit, All India Radio - 797001 on or before 10 January 2020.

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2020 Notification

Application Fee: