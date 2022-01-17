Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022 for Resource Person, Video Assistant, Post Production Assistant & Other Posts

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022 Notification Released for recruitment to the post of Resource Person, Video Assistant, Post Production Assistant & Others. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022: Prasar Bharati has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Resource Person, Video Assistant, Post Production Assistant, General Assistant and Others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode latest by 31 January 2022.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 31 January 2022

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Resource Person

Video Assistant

Post Production Assistant

Makeup Assistant Beautician/Hair Dresser

Set Assistant/Carpenter

General Assistant

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Resource Person- Degree from a recognized university/ institute; Degree/PG diploma in journalism & Mass/ TV & Radio from a Recognized university/ Institute.

Video Assistant - 10+2 from recognized Board; Diploma/Degree in Cinematography/Videography from a recognized University.

Post Production Assistant - 10+2 from recognized Board; Graduate Degree/ PG Diploma in film and video editing from a recognized university.

Makeup Assistant Beautician/Hair Dresser- 10+ 2 from a recognised Board; Diploma in makeup with 2 years experience of working in the professional parlour.

Set Assistant/Carpenter - 10+ 2 from a recognised Board; Diploma in Carpentry from a recognized Institute.

General Assistant - Graduate.

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Resource Person- 21 to 40 years

Video Assistant - 21 to 40 years

Post Production Assistant - 21 to 40 years

Makeup Assistant Beautician/Hair Dresser- 21 to 40 years

Set Assistant/Carpenter - 21 to 40 years

General Assistant - 21 to 40 years

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale

Resource Person- Rs. 1650/- per assignment

Video Assistant - Rs. 3300/- per assignment

Post Production Assistant - Rs. 1980/- per assignment

Makeup Assistant Beautician/Hair Dresser- Rs. 1650/- per assignment

Set Assistant/Carpenter - Rs. 750/- per assignment

General Assistant -Rs. 1650/- per assignment

Download Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Here

How to apply for Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022