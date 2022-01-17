JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022 for Resource Person, Video Assistant, Post Production Assistant & Other Posts

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022 Notification Released for recruitment to the post of Resource Person, Video Assistant, Post Production Assistant & Others. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Jan 17, 2022 13:27 IST
Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022: Prasar Bharati has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Resource Person, Video Assistant, Post Production Assistant, General Assistant and Others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode latest by 31 January 2022.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 31 January 2022

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Resource Person
  • Video Assistant
  • Post Production Assistant
  • Makeup Assistant Beautician/Hair Dresser
  • Set Assistant/Carpenter
  • General Assistant

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Resource Person- Degree from a recognized university/ institute; Degree/PG diploma in journalism & Mass/ TV & Radio from a Recognized university/ Institute.
  • Video Assistant - 10+2 from recognized Board; Diploma/Degree in Cinematography/Videography from a recognized University.
  • Post Production Assistant -  10+2 from recognized Board; Graduate Degree/ PG Diploma in film and video editing from a recognized university.
  • Makeup Assistant Beautician/Hair Dresser- 10+ 2 from a recognised Board; Diploma in makeup with 2 years experience of working in the professional parlour.  
  • Set Assistant/Carpenter - 10+ 2 from a recognised Board; Diploma in Carpentry from a recognized Institute.
  • General Assistant - Graduate.

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

  • Resource Person- 21 to 40 years
  • Video Assistant - 21 to 40 years
  • Post Production Assistant -  21 to 40 years
  • Makeup Assistant Beautician/Hair Dresser- 21 to 40 years
  • Set Assistant/Carpenter - 21 to 40 years
  • General Assistant - 21 to 40 years

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale

  • Resource Person- Rs. 1650/- per assignment
  • Video Assistant - Rs. 3300/- per assignment
  • Post Production Assistant -  Rs. 1980/- per assignment
  • Makeup Assistant Beautician/Hair Dresser- Rs. 1650/- per assignment
  • Set Assistant/Carpenter - Rs. 750/- per assignment
  • General Assistant -Rs. 1650/- per assignment

Download Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Here

How to apply for Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can send their application in the prescribed Bio-Data format provided with the announcement to email to casualpgfmtr@gmail.com latest by 31 January 2022.

 

Take Free Online Prasar Bharti 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
