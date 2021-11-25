PSPCL Lineman Recruitment 2021: 600 Vacancies Available, Apply @pspcl.in

PSPCL Lineman Recruitment 2021 Notification: Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. (PSPCL) has issued a latest notice regarding Apprenticeship Training of Lineman. Candidates who have completed ITI in Wireman/Electrician Trade can apply online for this training on pspcl.in. The last date for submitting PSPCL Lineman Application is 15 December 2021.
A total of 600 vacancies are available of which 366 are for General, 150 for SC, 60 for BC and 24 for PWD. Preference will be given to Punjab resident/domicile candidates and if such ndidates are not available, the other state candidates will be considered.
PSPCL Lineman Notification Download
PSPCL Lineman Online Registration Link
PSPCL Lineman Online Login Link
Important Date
- Starting Date of Application - 24 November 2021
- Last Date of Application - 15 December 2021
PSPCL Lineman Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 600
- General - 366
- SC - 150
- BC - 60
- PWD (Deaf Only) - 24
Eligibility Criteria forPSPCL Lineman Posts
Educational Qualification
ITI in Wireman/Electrician Trade by NCVT/ScVT
Selection Process for PSPCL Lineman Posts
- PSPCL will prepare a merit list on the basis of marks obtained in ITI .
- On the basis of merit list, the candidates shall be called for document checking. Candidate shall be notified about venue, date and time of document checking through Registered Email-ID of candidate (as mentioned by the candidate in his/her online application form) and on PSPCL'S website.
How to Apply for PSPCL Recruitment 2021 ?
Candidates should apply online through PSPCL website (www.pspcl.in) in English only.