PSSSB Admit Card 2021 Released @sssb.punjab.gov.in, Check Punjab Warder Matron PMT PET Call Letter Link Here

PSSSB Admit Card 2021 has been released by Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) for Warder and Matron Posts for PET PMT. Check PSSSB Jail Warder Matron PET PMT Admit Card Download Link, Exam Date and other details here.

PSSSB Admit Card 2021: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Warder and Matron. The candidates can download Punjab Warder Matron PMT PET Call Letter through the official website of PSSSB.i.e. sssb.punjab.gov.in by entering their credentials on the login page.

The board has decided to conduct the PSSSB PMT and PST 2021 for Warder for Males and Matron for Females from 9 to 14 October 2021. The candidates can download Punjab Warder Matron PMT PET Call Letter through the official website or through the link given below.

The board had conducted the written test from 27 to 29 August 2021. The candidates were allowed to raise objections against the answer keys till 8 September 2021. After which, the respective result was declared. Those who have successfully qualified in the written test can now appear for PMT/PET. The candidates are required to follow the below steps for downloading their admit cards.

How to Download PSSSB Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of PSSSB.i.e.sssb.punjab.gov.in. Click on the link that reads ‘Click here to view/download your Admit Card/Roll Number for Physical Measurement Test and Physical Efficiency Test(PMT/PET) for the post of Warder/Matron(Jails) (Advt. No. 08/2021) Start date is 9th October 2021’. It will redirect you to the new page. Now, Enter your essential credentials such as roll number and date of birth. Download PSSSB Admit Card 2021and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download PSSSB Admit Card 2021 for Matron & Warder Posts

This drive is being done to recruit 812 vacancies of Warder and 32 posts of Matron. The candidates would be called batch-wise and date-wise for PST and PM on the cut-off marks. The exam would be held at Sports Complex, Sector 7, Chandigarh. The candidates can directly download PSSSB Admit Card 2021 for Matron & Warden Posts by clicking on the above link.