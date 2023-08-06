PSSSB Clerk 2023 Answer Key: Direct Link to Download Question Paper PDF

PSSSB Clerk Answer Key 2023: Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) completed its prelims exam on August 6, 2023. SSSB Punjab has conducted the written exam for the recruitment of Clerk post against advertisement number 15/2022. It is noted that SSSB Punjab had launched a recruitment drive for a total of 1200 posts of Clerk across the state.

PSSSB Clerk Answer Key 2023

All those students who have appeared in the SSSB Punjab Clerk screening test will be able to download the answer key from the official website. The Answer keys will be made available on the official website – sssb.punjab.gov.in/.

It is expected that the PSSSB Clerk will upload the official answer key for the Clerk Posts on its official website soon after completion of the exam.

You can download the PSSSB Clerk Answer key from the official website after following the steps given below.

Steps to Download PSSSB Clerk Prelims Question Paper 2023 Answer Key?

Go to the official website of Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab)-sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Move to What's New section on the home page.

Click on the link that shows ‘Clerk Answer Key posts ’ on the home page.

You will get the pdf of the required answer key in a new window.

Download and save it for future reference.

How to raise objections to the PSSSB Clerk 2023 Response Sheet?

All those candidates who appeared in the PSSSB Clerk written exam should note that they can raise their objections through the official website. If candidates find any discrepancies or have any doubts regarding the answer key of the question papers, they can raise their objections for the answers through the mode given in the official notification. To raise the objection, you will have to follow the guidelines as displayed on the official website. However, you can contact the concerned person for details in this regard.

You will have to pay the required fee per question as mentioned on the short notification, for raising the objections. Candidates are required to submit the proof of payment of the fee as mentioned in the notification. You can follow the guidelines mentioned on the short notice. You can check the details of the process to raise objections on the official website-sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB Clerk Answer Key 2023 : Overview

Organisation Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board Post Name Clerk Total Vacancies 1200 Advt. Number 15/2022 Written Exam Date 06 August 2023 Answer key Status Awaited Official Website sssb.punjab.gov.in















