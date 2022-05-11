PSSSB Forest Guard Recruitment 2022 Notification Soon @sssb.punjab.gov.in: 204 Vacancies Notified

PSSSB Forest Guard is hiring 204 Forest Ranger, Forester, and Forest Guard at sssb.punjab.gov.in. Candidates can check the details here.

PSSSB Forest Guard Recruitment 2022 will be released soon on the official website of the Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board i.e. sssb.punjab.gov.in. The recruitment is being done for the post of Forest Ranger, Forester, and Forest Guard. A total of 204 vacancies shall be filled under the advertisement number 07/2022. Out of the total, 200 vacancies are for Forest Guard Posts and 4 are for the post of Forester.

The dates for registration will be available in the official notification. The candidates are advised to keep a track of the official websites for the latest updates.

PSSSB Forest Guard Notification Details

Advertisement Number - 07/2022

PSSSB Forest Guard Vacancy Details 2022

Total Posts - 204

Forest Guard -200

Forester - 04

PSSSB Forest Guard 2022 Eligibility Criteria

The educational qualification will be available on the official website.

How to Apply for PSSSB Forest Guard Recruitment 2022 ?

The candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of PSSSB i.e. sssb.punjab.gov.in once the link is available.